Pacific Fleet Submarine Force Commander Joins Submarine Institute of Australia Conference Panel

Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, spoke as part of a trilateral submarine officer panel during the 12th Submarine Institute of Australia (SIA) Biennial Conference 2024, in Canberra, Australia, Nov. 6. Following his remarks about the capabilities of nuclear powered fast-attack submarines, Seif joined Royal Navy Rear Adm. Andrew Perks, Director Submarines, and Commodore Tom Phillips, commander of the Royal Australian Navy’s Submarine Force, in a discussion highlighting how operating SSNs can deter aggression.



“Conventionally armed SSNs provide a strong and credible deterrent by creating doubt and uncertainty for any potential adversary,” said Seif. “Our speed means that we can cover tremendous distances quickly. Our stealth and endurance mean that we can operate undetected for months at a time, ceding no water space, and we are always ready to appear at a time of our choosing.”



The conference’s theme was “Australian Submarines - Cornerstone of Deterrence” with speakers addressing the Royal Australian Navy’s current fleet of Collins-class diesel-electric submarines, as the nation prepares to transition to nuclear powered submarines as part of the AUKUS agreement.



Seif commented on the strong partnership and history of collaboration between the submarine forces of Australia, U.K., and the U.S., stating, “In this maritime century, the critical role of the undersea will continue to grow in importance. As we add AUKUS Pillar II capabilities now, and then sovereign Australian conventionally armed SSNs under Pillar I, Australia will be better postured to ensure its national defense and deter aggression throughout the Indo-Pacific.”



Notable distinguished speakers throughout the two-day conference included Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense Richard Marles, U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy, High Commissioner of the U.K. to Australia Victoria Treadell, and Royal Australian Navy Vice Adm. Mark Hammond, chief of navy. Conference topics ranged from development of a nuclear workforce in Australia, to artificial intelligence, to supply chain and infrastructure, and more.



For more information about Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visit https://www.csp.navy.mil/.