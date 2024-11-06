Space capabilities activated in Hawaii: ANG's newest Electromagnetic Warfare units receive federal recognition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Col. Kathleen Fallis, 154th Regional Support Group commander, confers leadership to U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Joseph Hale, 150th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron commander at Pacific Missile Range Facility, Hawaii, Nov. 1, 2024. The 150th EWS mission is to deliver offensive electronic combat effects and space domain awareness to rapidly achieve flexible and versatile effects in support of global and theater campaigns. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Roann Gatdula)