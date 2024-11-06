Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space capabilities activated in Hawaii: ANG's newest Electromagnetic Warfare units receive federal recognition&#xA; [Image 3 of 3]

    Space capabilities activated in Hawaii: ANG's newest Electromagnetic Warfare units receive federal recognition&amp;#xA;

    PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Roann Gatdula 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Col. Kathleen Fallis, 154th Regional Support Group commander, confers leadership to U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Joseph Hale, 150th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron commander at Pacific Missile Range Facility, Hawaii, Nov. 1, 2024. The 150th EWS mission is to deliver offensive electronic combat effects and space domain awareness to rapidly achieve flexible and versatile effects in support of global and theater campaigns. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Roann Gatdula)

    This work, Space capabilities activated in Hawaii: ANG's newest Electromagnetic Warfare units receive federal recognition [Image 3 of 3], by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hawaii National Guard
    Hawaii Air National Guard
    ANG
    154th Wing
    EWS

