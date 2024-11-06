Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space capabilities activated in Hawaii: ANG's newest Electromagnetic Warfare units receive federal recognition&#xA; [Image 1 of 3]

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    A 154th Regional Support Group guidon is displayed during the activation ceremony for an Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron on Nov. 2, 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The Hawaii Air National Guard held back-to-back ceremonies, marking the federal recognition dates of its enhanced offensive and defensive postured space units. The 150th EWS was activated on Nov. 1 at the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai, followed by the activation of the 109th EWS on Nov. 2. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

