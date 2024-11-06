Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space capabilities activated in Hawaii: ANG's newest Electromagnetic Warfare units receive federal recognition&#xA; [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Space capabilities activated in Hawaii: ANG's newest Electromagnetic Warfare units receive federal recognition&amp;#xA;

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Col. Kathleen Fallis, 154th Regional Support Group commander confers leadership to U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Jermiah Hitchner, 109th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron commander, during a squadron activation ceremony Nov. 2, 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The 109th EWS provides modern warfighters to capabilities to disrupt, deceive, or deny adversary operations in space through electromagnetic means, while also ensuring the protection of their own space assets from similar threats. (courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 20:42
    Photo ID: 8744225
    VIRIN: 241102-Z-F3908-1001
    Resolution: 3024x2016
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space capabilities activated in Hawaii: ANG's newest Electromagnetic Warfare units receive federal recognition [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Space capabilities activated in Hawaii: ANG's newest Electromagnetic Warfare units receive federal recognition&amp;#xA;
    Space capabilities activated in Hawaii: ANG's newest Electromagnetic Warfare units receive federal recognition&amp;#xA;
    Space capabilities activated in Hawaii: ANG's newest Electromagnetic Warfare units receive federal recognition&amp;#xA;

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Space capabilities activated in Hawaii: ANG's newest Electromagnetic Warfare units receive federal recognition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hawaii National Guard
    Hawaii Air National Guard
    ANG
    154th Wing
    EWS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download