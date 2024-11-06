Space capabilities activated in Hawaii: ANG's newest Electromagnetic Warfare units receive federal recognition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Col. Kathleen Fallis, 154th Regional Support Group commander confers leadership to U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Jermiah Hitchner, 109th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron commander, during a squadron activation ceremony Nov. 2, 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The 109th EWS provides modern warfighters to capabilities to disrupt, deceive, or deny adversary operations in space through electromagnetic means, while also ensuring the protection of their own space assets from similar threats. (courtesy photo)