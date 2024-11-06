NAVWAR Speaks at the AFCEA C4ISR Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241107-N-GC965-1162 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 7, 2024) Duane Phillips, cybersecurity department head at Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Chief Engineering, speaks on the topic about securing naval operations at the speed of the mission at Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) Symposium, Nov. 7-8. AFCEA C4ISR Symposium focuses on cultivating a collaborative ecosystem where ideas flourish, partnerships form, and solutions emerge to address the evolving challenges and opportunities in C4ISR domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)