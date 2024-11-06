Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVWAR Speaks at the AFCEA C4ISR Symposium [Image 6 of 6]

    NAVWAR Speaks at the AFCEA C4ISR Symposium

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    241107-N-GC965-1162 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 7, 2024) Duane Phillips, cybersecurity department head at Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Chief Engineering, speaks on the topic about securing naval operations at the speed of the mission at Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) Symposium, Nov. 7-8. AFCEA C4ISR Symposium focuses on cultivating a collaborative ecosystem where ideas flourish, partnerships form, and solutions emerge to address the evolving challenges and opportunities in C4ISR domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 20:46
    VIRIN: 241107-N-GC965-1162
    This work, NAVWAR Speaks at the AFCEA C4ISR Symposium [Image 6 of 6], by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCEA
    C4ISR Symposium
    NAVWAR
    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command

