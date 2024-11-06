NAVWAR Speaks at the AFCEA C4ISR Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241107-N-GC965-1085 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 7, 2024) Grant Kluzak, data director at Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), center-left, speaks on the topic of data dominance at Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) Symposium, Nov. 7-8. AFCEA C4ISR Symposium focuses on cultivating a collaborative ecosystem where ideas flourish, partnerships form, and solutions emerge to address the evolving challenges and opportunities in C4ISR domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)