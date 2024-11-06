NAVWAR Speaks at the AFCEA C4ISR Symposium

241107-N-GC965-1155 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 7, 2024) Industry professionals asks questions to Grant Kluzak, data director at Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), pertaining to the topic of data dominance at Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) Symposium, Nov. 7-8. AFCEA C4ISR Symposium focuses on cultivating a collaborative ecosystem where ideas flourish, partnerships form, and solutions emerge to address the evolving challenges and opportunities in C4ISR domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 20:46
|Photo ID:
|8744218
|VIRIN:
|241107-N-GC965-1155
|Resolution:
|2275x1625
|Size:
|812.76 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
