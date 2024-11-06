NAVAL HEALTH RESEARCH CENTER RETURNS TO FLEET WEEK SAN DIEGO INNOVATION ZONE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Nov 7, 2024) NHRC research scientist, Hedaya Rizeq, interacts with local STEM students on a brain computer interface during Fleet Week San Diego at the innovation center in Broadway Pier, San Diego. NHRC’s mission is to optimize the operational readiness and health of our armed forces and families by conducting research, development, testing, and evaluation. (U.S. Navy photo by Danielle Cazarez/released)