Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVAL HEALTH RESEARCH CENTER RETURNS TO FLEET WEEK SAN DIEGO INNOVATION ZONE [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVAL HEALTH RESEARCH CENTER RETURNS TO FLEET WEEK SAN DIEGO INNOVATION ZONE

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Danielle Cazarez 

    Naval Health Research Center

    SAN DIEGO (Nov 7, 2024) NHRC research scientist, Hedaya Rizeq, interacts with local STEM students on a brain computer interface during Fleet Week San Diego at the innovation center in Broadway Pier, San Diego. NHRC’s mission is to optimize the operational readiness and health of our armed forces and families by conducting research, development, testing, and evaluation. (U.S. Navy photo by Danielle Cazarez/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 19:46
    Photo ID: 8744185
    VIRIN: 241107-N-PO071-7998
    Resolution: 1179x876
    Size: 241.05 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVAL HEALTH RESEARCH CENTER RETURNS TO FLEET WEEK SAN DIEGO INNOVATION ZONE [Image 2 of 2], by Danielle Cazarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVAL HEALTH RESEARCH CENTER RETURNS TO FLEET WEEK SAN DIEGO INNOVATION ZONE
    NAVAL HEALTH RESEARCH CENTER RETURNS TO FLEET WEEK SAN DIEGO INNOVATION ZONE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVAL HEALTH RESEARCH CENTER RETURNS TO FLEET WEEK SAN DIEGO INNOVATION ZONE

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fleet Week
    navy medicine
    Navy
    STEM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download