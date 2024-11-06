Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVAL HEALTH RESEARCH CENTER RETURNS TO FLEET WEEK SAN DIEGO INNOVATION ZONE [Image 1 of 2]

    NAVAL HEALTH RESEARCH CENTER RETURNS TO FLEET WEEK SAN DIEGO INNOVATION ZONE

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by John Marciano 

    Naval Health Research Center

    SAN DIEGO (Nov 7, 2024) NHRC's Cmdr. Ryan Smith engages with STEM students as they take part in interactive activities such as a Y-balance test, which helps scientist determine if a subject has mobility or stability issues, or problems with muscle strength deficits. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy photo by John Marciano/released)

    TAGS

    Fleet Week
    Navy medicine
    Navy
    STEM

