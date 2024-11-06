NAVAL HEALTH RESEARCH CENTER RETURNS TO FLEET WEEK SAN DIEGO INNOVATION ZONE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Nov 7, 2024) NHRC's Cmdr. Ryan Smith engages with STEM students as they take part in interactive activities such as a Y-balance test, which helps scientist determine if a subject has mobility or stability issues, or problems with muscle strength deficits. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy photo by John Marciano/released)