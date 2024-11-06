NAVAL HEALTH RESEARCH CENTER RETURNS TO FLEET WEEK SAN DIEGO INNOVATION ZONE

SAN DIEGO (Nov 7, 2024) NHRC's Cmdr. Ryan Smith engages with STEM students as they take part in interactive activities such as a Y-balance test, which helps scientist determine if a subject has mobility or stability issues, or problems with muscle strength deficits. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy photo by John Marciano/released)
11.07.2024
|11.07.2024 19:46
|8744184
|241107-N-TF066-6716
|1179x1575
|767.97 KB
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|4
|0
