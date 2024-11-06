NAVAL HEALTH RESEARCH CENTER RETURNS TO FLEET WEEK SAN DIEGO INNOVATION ZONE

Photo By Danielle Cazarez | SAN DIEGO (Nov 7, 2024) NHRC research scientist, Hedaya Rizeq, interacts with local...... read more read more Photo By Danielle Cazarez | SAN DIEGO (Nov 7, 2024) NHRC research scientist, Hedaya Rizeq, interacts with local STEM students on a brain computer interface during Fleet Week San Diego at the innovation center in Broadway Pier, San Diego. NHRC’s mission is to optimize the operational readiness and health of our armed forces and families by conducting research, development, testing, and evaluation. (U.S. Navy photo by Danielle Cazarez/released) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Fleet Week San Diego’s Innovation Zone on Broadway Pier has kicked off, and Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) is back for its seventh year.



From November 6-8, the Innovation Zone’s hands on exhibits engage with science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) students from all over San Diego County, on both future career opportunities and scientific research. NHRC’s goal is to capture the interest of the next generation of researchers and scientist, showing them unique pathways through military health research and fostering a further interest in STEM fields.



NHRC’s Chief Science Director, Dr. Ken Earhart said, “While San Diego is a large hub for the military community, many students are not aware of the many fascinating STEM roles that help our nation’s forces, especially the jobs that don’t involve being on the front lines. Since its inception, Fleet Week’s STEM Days Innovation Zone, has helped show off our positive research efforts to the community and grow student interest in a wide array of scientific fields. Our staff is passionate about sharing our work to inspire young students to stay curious.”



Scientists from NHRC adapt complex research and information into engaging tasks for the students to understand some of the ways their findings help to improve the lives of U.S. servicemembers. STEM students take part in interactive activities such as a Y-balance test, which helps scientist determine if a subject has mobility or stability issues, or problems with muscle strength deficits. The studies on display cover a broad spectrum from infectious disease, physical readiness, and rehabilitation to the mental well-being of the warfighters and their families.



NHRC’s mission is to optimize the operational readiness and health of our armed forces and families by conducting research, development, testing, and evaluation informing Department of Defense policy. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. NHRC’s team of distinguished scientists and researchers consists of active-duty service members, federal civil service employees and contractors, whose expertise includes physiology, microbiology, psychology, operations research and data science, epidemiology, and biomedical engineering.