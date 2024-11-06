Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Marine Logistics Group Celebrates 249th Marine Corps Birthday at French Creek Mess Hall [Image 10 of 12]

    2nd Marine Logistics Group Celebrates 249th Marine Corps Birthday at French Creek Mess Hall

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Mary Kohlmann 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Lewis Figueroatorres, a food service specialist with Headquarters and Service Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, cooks steak at the French Creek 303 Mess Hall during its Marine Corps Birthday celebration on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 6, 2024. Mess Halls across 2nd Marine Logistics Group hosted special meals to celebrate the Marine Corps’ 249th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mary Kohlmann)

    2nd MLG
    Chow Hall
    Marine Corps Birthday
    USNORTHCOM
    French Creek

