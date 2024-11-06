2nd Marine Logistics Group Celebrates 249th Marine Corps Birthday at French Creek Mess Hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ibrahim Kargbo, a food service specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 26, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, prepares food at the French Creek 303 Mess Hall, during its birthday celebration on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 6, 2024. Mess Halls across 2nd Marine Logistics Group hosted special meals to celebrate the Marine Corps’ 249th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mary Kohlmann)