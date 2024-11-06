2nd Marine Logistics Group Celebrates 249th Marine Corps Birthday at French Creek Mess Hall

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Wesley O. Turner II, sergeant major of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, serves Marines and Sailors food at the French Creek 303 Mess Hall during its Marine Corps Birthday celebration on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 6, 2024. Mess Halls across 2nd Marine Logistics Group hosted special meals to celebrate the Marine Corps’ 249th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mary Kohlmann)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 14:00
|Photo ID:
|8742905
|VIRIN:
|241106-M-HP122-1543
|Resolution:
|7857x5241
|Size:
|26.14 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
