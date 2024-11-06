Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Dustin Fulton, a Salt Lake City, Utah native, is a radiologic technologist assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton. For the week of November 4-8, 2024, despite their busy work load, the entire Radiology Department – along with the rest of the military treatment facility – is celebrating National Radiologic Technology Week with daily instructive puzzles, educational staff training and equipment demonstrations (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Public Affairs).
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 10:55
|Photo ID:
|8742556
|VIRIN:
|241107-N-QW460-1316
|Resolution:
|2573x3131
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Eyes of Medicine: Radiology Technologist Week at NMRTC Bremerton [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jennifer Benedict, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Eyes of Medicine: Radiology Technologist Week at NMRTC Bremerton
No keywords found.