    The Eyes of Medicine: Radiology Technologist Week at NMRTC Bremerton [Image 1 of 2]

    The Eyes of Medicine: Radiology Technologist Week at NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Dustin Fulton, a Salt Lake City, Utah native, is a radiologic technologist assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton. For the week of November 4-8, 2024, despite their busy work load, the entire Radiology Department – along with the rest of the military treatment facility – is celebrating National Radiologic Technology Week with daily instructive puzzles, educational staff training and equipment demonstrations (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Public Affairs).

    radiology
    Navy Medicine
    nhb
    radiologic technologist
    nmrtc bremerton

