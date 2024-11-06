The Eyes of Medicine: Radiology Technologist Week at NMRTC Bremerton

Radiologic technologists are some of the unsung and almost unseen heroes in the healthcare world.



Yet the imaging technology they employ is eye-opening.



The hospital corpsmen trained as radiologic technologists are invaluable in providing high-definition imagery for radiologists to interpret and treat patients at Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton.



For the week of November 4-8, 2024, the entire Radiology Department – along with the rest of the military treatment facility – is celebrating National Radiologic Technology Week with daily instructive puzzles, educational staff training and equipment demonstrations.



One such radiologic technologist is Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Dustin Fulton. The Salt Lake City, Utah native wasn’t planning on becoming a rad tech after completing corpsman school, originally wanting to become a physical therapist instead. Yet he was told his top program choice was full, but the rad tech program had availability.



Fulton reflected, “by that time I’d already lived a life full of x-rays because I was a patient for a lot of my childhood.”



It seemed like the natural next professional step for his Navy Medicine career.



Fulton estimates he has broken nearly thirty bones growing up, “between toes, fingers and sports injuries I was always in the medical office with the x-ray machine,” he joked.



Now on the other side of the machine, Fulton routinely provides x-rays to help with patient diagnosis. He advocates that the coolest part being in a rad tech is the regular opportunity to build a relationship with those he’s assisting with their healthcare needs, his patients.



“You might first meet the patient in the Urgent Care Clinic at the first point of injury. Then you're following them into routine radiology. Maybe a couple weeks later they’re back and you’re talking with them about how they're recovering and healing,” Fulton said.



There are seven rad techs assigned to the Directorate of Clinical Support Services, and last year they helped provide more than 16,700 total diagnostic exams, which include near 9,250 x-rays, over 900 CT scans, approximately 85 cone beam CT scans, 800 mammograms, 1,090 MRIs, and 745 ultrasounds. There were also approximately 1,290 x-rays at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard detachment clinic: over 950 x-rays at the Navy Medicine Readiness Training Unit Bangor (clinic) and approximately 1,550 x-rays at NMRTU Everett [David R. Ray Clinic].



Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Daisy Kenady from El Paso, Texas, said Orthopedic imaging is her favorite task in the clinic because, “Orthopedic(s) is where all the action is. You see all of the fractures and injuries up close.”



Physicians use orthopedic imaging to get a better look at bones, muscles, tendons, nerves, cartilage, and other structures. Along with physical examinations, imaging tests can provide valuable information that leads to an accurate diagnosis and the best treatment possible.



“It’s great to see when a patient is feeling better,” exclaimed Kenady.



The crucial role which each of the rad techs rad tech provide makes their specialty an integral part of patient care, as well as a highly marketable resource.



“The Navy has gotten us so well-trained. We are a hot commodity once we leave the military and enter the civilian sector,” said Fulton.



Despite that, Fulton reenlisted, relishing knowing that his skill level and commitment to his craft in getting the perfect image relies on his ability to position patients and work the machinery correctly.



“Both Fulton and Kenady have provided an immense amount of support for our department,” said Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Gregory L. DeShields Jr., Clinical Support Services leading petty officer.



DeShields emphasized both sailors utilize their experience, attention-to-detail, and desire on a daily basis to maximize their potential to provide invaluable patient care to NMRTC Bremerton service members and their beneficiaries.



One eye-opening image at a time.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2024 Date Posted: 11.07.2024 Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US