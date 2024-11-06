The Eyes of Medicine: Radiology Technologist Week at NMRTC Bremerton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Daisy Kenady, from El Paso, Texas, is a radiologic technologist assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton. For the week of November 4-8, 2024, despite their busy work load, the entire Radiology Department – along with the rest of the military treatment facility – is celebrating National Radiologic Technology Week with daily instructive puzzles, educational staff training and equipment demonstrations (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Public Affairs).