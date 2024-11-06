Soldier reflects on service, Veterans Day as fourth-generation service member

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Justin McBride from the 410th Military Police Company, 720th Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade (left), and his father, Lt. Col. Kevin McBride, with the 3rd Battalion, 485th Infantry Regiment commander (right), pose together at the conclusion of Sgt. Justin McBride’s promotion ceremony Aug. 6, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Justin McBride)