    Soldier reflects on service, Veterans Day as fourth-generation service member [Image 1 of 3]

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Alexander Chatoff 

    89th Military Police Brigade

    Sgt. Justin McBride from the 410th Military Police Company, 720th Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade (left), and his father, Lt. Col. Kevin McBride, with the 3rd Battalion, 485th Infantry Regiment commander (right), pose together at the conclusion of Sgt. Justin McBride’s promotion ceremony Aug. 6, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Justin McBride)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 10:52
    Photo ID: 8742527
    VIRIN: 240806-A-RV289-5170
    Resolution: 2233x2977
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
