Soldier reflects on service, Veterans Day as fourth-generation service member

As Veterans Day approaches, stories of bravery, honor and sacrifice come to mind, reminding people of the legacy carried by the nation’s service members.



Within the ranks of the 89th Military Police Brigade, one Soldier’s journey stands out. Sgt. Justin McBride from the 410th Military Police Company, 720th Military Police Battalion, 89th MP Bde., a fourth-generation service member, embodies a deep family tradition of military dedication. This legacy, passed down from great-grandfather to grandfather, then to father and son, reflects a steadfast commitment to serve. McBride’s story honors not only his family’s lineage, but also the enduring values shared by generations of veterans who have chosen to serve and safeguard freedom.



McBride’s lineage of service stretches back nearly a century, beginning with his great-grandfather, Henry McBride, serving in World War II. This commitment to serve was then passed down to Justin’s grandfather, Michael McBride, who carried forward the torch in serving the United States.



“From my dad’s side, my great-grandfather served during World War II as a ‘Seabee’ (Sailors in naval construction battalions) doing construction as the Navy’s version of an engineer, where he was enlisted for six years,” Justin said. “The main conflict he fought in was the Guadalcanal campaign in the Pacific theatre. My grandfather served in the Army during the Vietnam War, where he served in intelligence for four years.”



Inspired by his family’s lineage, Lt. Col. Kevin McBride, Justin’s father, continued the long history of service joining the Army in 1990 as a 11M, or a Bradley Fighting Vehicle infantryman. After his initial tour in the Army, he enlisted in the Louisiana National Guard and rose to the rank of captain as an infantry officer. During his time as an infantry officer in the guard, he was mobilized several times to assist in the evacuation civilians and securing cities and towns before, during, and after hurricane landfalls in Louisiana. Kevin also deployed to Iraq in 2010, where he led an infantry company. Kevin joined the U.S. Army Reserves in 2016, and in August of this year, he took command of the 3rd Battalion, 485th Infantry Regiment, at Fort Moore, Georgia, where he resides now.



“Someone from my family in each generation has stepped up to serve the nation,” Kevin said. “I thought it was important for myself that I joined the military to continue that tradition and keep the tradition alive.”



Justin’s lineage and his father’s career may seem intimidating to some, as the pressure of continuing service may be high. However, Justin dismisses this pressure to join.



“My father never explicitly pressured me to join the military,” Justin said. “I was very present with my father and his Soldiers during his time as a captain. I remember spending weekends in the motor pool as a young boy looking at so much cool Army equipment and vehicles. Many of his Soldiers showed me the camaraderie and brotherhood that the Army life brings. That family environment inspired me to want to continue the legacy of service that my great-grandfather began.”



Justin enlisted in the Army in 2021 as a 68W, or combat medic. His service profoundly shifted his perspective on veterans, allowing him to see them in a new light through his own commitment to serve.



“To me, Veterans Day is a remembrance of all the generations of warriors that came before me,” Justin expressed. “It’s a day to remember the people I’ve served with, along with those my father, grandfather, and great-grandfather served beside.”



For many, Veterans Day is a time to reflect on the courage and dedication of those who have served in the military. Kevin shared how this day holds personal significance for him and serves as a powerful reminder of the legacy left by his father and grandfather.



“Veterans Day is a special day for those that served to be recognized for their sacrifice and service to the nation,” Kevin said.



“Personally, Veterans Day helps keep the memory of my family’s service alive and reminds us of the sacrifices made.”



With veterans in his family, Justin’s appreciation for those who choose to serve runs deep, making it especially important for him to honor them.



“My grandfather’s generation were fighting in a politically unpopular war in Vietnam,” Justin said. “Many of those Soldiers did not get a ‘welcome home,’ or ‘thank you,’ from the general public."



“So, every time that I would see anybody wearing a veteran hat or t-shirt, no matter what era they served in, I always make sure to thank them and tell them I am glad they came home safe,” he added.



Justin spends his free time volunteering at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreational Area at Belton with Warrior Adventure Quest, a Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation program that gives active-duty members, veterans and their families a chance to enjoy Lake Belton and take part in outdoor activities like kayaking, horseback riding and paintball.



“When I volunteer, I usually take veterans out to meet the horses,” Justin said. “Once they pick out a horse, we teach everyone how to groom them, how to saddle them and then we take them on a ride on a trail around Lake Belton.”



For Justin, serving in the military is more than a job; it’s a way to honor his family’s legacy of service. He feels a deep sense of responsibility and pride in continuing the tradition of military service in the family.



“I wear my family’s name on my uniform,” Justin said. “I represent my family name now, and it is important I honor that name and the generations of service members in my family that served before me. It is my turn to build that legacy and carry that torch that was handed down to me when I joined the service.”

