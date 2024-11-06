Pfc. Michael McBride, Sgt. Justin McBride’s grandfather, poses with a weapon during his time of service in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo provided by Sgt. Justin McBride)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.1974
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 10:54
|Photo ID:
|8742543
|VIRIN:
|750101-A-RV289-3640
|Resolution:
|1214x1619
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|VN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier reflects on service, Veterans Day as fourth-generation service member [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Alexander Chatoff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldier reflects on service, Veterans Day as fourth-generation service member
No keywords found.