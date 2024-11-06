JACKSONVILLE, Fla (Nov. 4, 2024) – Jeffrey Frank, P.E., Chief Civil Engineer and Branch Head at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast, was selected as the command’s 2025 Civilian and Military Engineers of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)
NAVFAC Southeast announces 2025 engineers of the year
