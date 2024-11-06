NAVFAC Southeast announces 2025 engineers of the year

Courtesy Photo | JACKSONVILLE, Fla (Nov. 4, 2024) – Jeffrey Frank, P.E., Chief Civil Engineer and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | JACKSONVILLE, Fla (Nov. 4, 2024) – Jeffrey Frank, P.E., Chief Civil Engineer and Branch Head at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast, was selected as the command’s 2025 Civilian and Military Engineers of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast is proud to announce its selections for the 2025 Civilian and Military Engineers of the Year awards.



Jeffrey Frank, P.E., Chief Civil Engineer and Branch Head at NAVFAC Southeast, was selected as the Civilian Engineer of the Year; and Lt. Cmdr. Samuel Beering, P.E., Assistant Public Works Officer at Public Works Department (PWD) Mayport, was selected as the Military Engineer of the Year.



“Congratulations to Mr. Frank, Lt. Cmdr. Beering and all of our nominees for their dedication, professionalism and service to our command and the Navy,” said Capt. Miguel Dieguez, NAVFAC Southeast commanding officer. “This is a tremendous achievement for a couple of exceptional engineers, and we are extremely fortunate to have trailblazers, such as these two gentlemen, guiding the way to success. I extend my best wishes to each of them as they progress to the next stage of the competition!"



Each year, NAVFAC Southeast meticulously selects a Civilian and Military Engineer of the Year. These accomplished professionals subsequently progress to the NAVFAC Engineer of the Year competition, with the potential for earning further acclaim in the National Society of Professional Engineer's Federal Engineer of the Year award program.



Frank, a native of Bethel, Connecticut who now resides in Jacksonville, Florida, currently serves as Chief Civil Engineer and Branch Head at NAVFAC Southeast. He joined the command in 2009 holding a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering (BSCE) and a Master of Engineering in Geotechnical Engineering (ME), both from the University of Florida.



“It is a great honor, considering the extraordinary staff we have here at NAVFAC Southeast, to have been selected as Civilian Engineer of the Year,” said Frank. “I am more accustomed to working behind the scenes and doing good work without concern for personal recognition, so this is truly a humbling experience.”



Frank is recognized as the region’s subject matter expert in heavy pavement design and asphalt and concrete mix designs. With more than 25 years of professional engineering experience, Frank self-performs design work for airfield projects as the Engineer of Record. His personal design resume includes over $850 million in projects as Engineer of Record and Design Manager, with $500 million dedicated to airfield and transportation projects.



Additionally, Frank manages the evaluation and design program for the largest regional military airfield inventory in the Navy. This Pavement Management Program prioritizes and allocates funds for 28 airfields and more than 190 million square feet of pavement in the Southeast region.



As a former active-duty and reserve Seabee, Frank continues to support the Naval Construction Forces as a civilian. He provided technical support for Seabee projects at Naval Air Station (NAS) Corpus Christi, Texas; NAS Pensacola, Florida; multiple airfield repairs at NAS Key West, Florida; and the planning and assessment of runway repairs at NAS Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, in coordination with the TWENTY SECOND Naval Construction Regiment in Gulfport, Mississippi.



Furthermore, Frank voluntarily deployed to Camp Manda Bay, Lamu, Kenya to assist an active duty Seabee detachment in the lengthening of an airstrip, in support of NAVFAC Atlantic.



When asked if he had any advice for his coworkers, Frank replied, “Never forget that our primary focus should always be to support the warfighter. As Department of Defense civilian employees, we are bound by many processes to reach that goal, but we should never lose sight of it.”



Beering, a native of Danville, California, who now resides in Mayport, Florida, currently serves as the Assistant Public Works Officer at PWD Mayport. He joined PWD Mayport in August 2023 and holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Santa Clara University. He is a Navy Seabee who was commissioned as an officer in the Civil Engineer Corps in 2015.



"To have been selected as NAVFAC Southeast’s Military Engineer of the Year is an honor, but is truly a result of the hard work of the outstanding teams I’ve worked with, both at Mayport and at previous commands,” said Beering. “The local Scope Writing team I supervise, along with support from NAVFAC Southeast staff, make a difference every day in developing engineering solutions to support the missions of our supported commands and the Navy.”



Beering oversees facility support for 84 tenant commands aboard Naval Station (NS) Mayport. He contributed significantly in the award of a $49 million Fourth Fleet Relocation project, guiding the field team in response to a myriad of pre-proposal inquires which facilitated the ability to award the project under a short fuse.



In addition, he developed and led NS Mayport’s fiscal year 2025 Shore Installation Planning Board, prioritizing $14 million in sustainment requirements and initiating design development for an additional $15 million in future projects that directly support fleet and training operations. He previously served as a construction engineer for NAVFAC Europe, Africa, Central, acting as the sole representative in Iceland to drive the completion of six projects valued at $58 million, including significant airfield pavement infrastructure enhancements in support of U.S. and NATO operations. Between June 2021 and June 2022, he was a construction manager at Marine Corps Base Quantico, where he successfully managed the design and construction of $6 million in major runway repairs, ensuring training and readiness for the Marine Corps.



“I have been blessed throughout my career with tremendous mentors,” said Beering. “One piece of advice that was given to me, and sticks with me to this day, is ‘Don’t make waves, make an impact.’”



Beering’s most memorable accomplishment was a road collapse repair as a result of a failed culvert. Due to the fact this was a major roadway, repair efforts were a top priority. Beering and the PWD Mayport team, along with assistance from NAVFAC Southeast, displayed exceptional teamwork in getting a repair contract awarded within 10 days of the collapse, and repairs completed within two weeks!



Beering imparts this advice to his fellow shipmates, “Take the time to listen and learn from the people around you. NAVFAC is full of incredible people with great knowledge, experience, and wisdom.”



NAVFAC Southeast proudly acknowledges Frank and Beering for their outstanding accomplishments and steadfast commitment to the NAVFAC Southeast team and the Navy. Their efforts have not only enhanced the Navy's mission but have also highlighted the critical importance of exemplary leadership in safeguarding our nation's security.



NAVFAC Southeast oversees the planning and design of facility projects, offering essential services in contracting, construction, leasing, environmental management, maintenance, and contingency support, all of which are crucial for meeting the needs of the Navy and the Department of Defense within the Southeast Area of Responsibility. Operating from its Jacksonville office, NAVFAC Southeast is responsible for managing operations across Navy installations spanning from Charleston, South Carolina to Corpus Christi, Texas, and extending southward to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. NAVFAC professionals are also engaged in the acquisition and disposition of real estate, facility management, and maintenance on all Navy bases in the Southeast (SE) region, while concurrently supervising public-private venture (PPV) housing for military families.