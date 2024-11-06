Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fueling partnerships during Cobra Warrior 24-2 [Image 10 of 11]

    Fueling partnerships during Cobra Warrior 24-2

    NORTH SEA

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35 Lightning II receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, during Cobra Warrior 24-2 aerial refueling operations over the North Sea, Sept. 17, 2024. Cobra Warrior exercises provide valuable opportunities for all participating forces to practice and develop tactics, techniques and procedures in complex scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 08:36
    Photo ID: 8742291
    VIRIN: 240917-F-XA271-1234
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 18.93 MB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    This work, Fueling partnerships during Cobra Warrior 24-2 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    100th ARW
    Royal Norwegian Air Force
    Cobra Warrior
    ReaDy Culture
    CW24

