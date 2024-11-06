Fueling partnerships during Cobra Warrior 24-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35 Lightning II receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, during Cobra Warrior 24-2 aerial refueling operations over the North Sea, Sept. 17, 2024. Cobra Warrior exercises provide valuable opportunities for all participating forces to practice and develop tactics, techniques and procedures in complex scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)