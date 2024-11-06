Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fueling partnerships during Cobra Warrior 24-2 [Image 9 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fueling partnerships during Cobra Warrior 24-2

    NORTH SEA

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Chad Holloway, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator, refuels a Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35 Lightning II during Cobra Warrior 24-2 aerial refueling operations over the North Sea, Sept. 17, 2024. Cobra Warrior is a U.K. Royal Air Force-sponsored exercise designed to help develop the tactical interoperability skills of participating international partners, aircrew, and other supporting elements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 08:36
    Photo ID: 8742290
    VIRIN: 240917-F-XA271-1187
    Resolution: 6706x4471
    Size: 9.08 MB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fueling partnerships during Cobra Warrior 24-2 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fueling partnerships during Cobra Warrior 24-2
    Fueling partnerships during Cobra Warrior 24-2
    Fueling partnerships during Cobra Warrior 24-2
    Fueling partnerships during Cobra Warrior 24-2
    Fueling partnerships during Cobra Warrior 24-2
    Fueling partnerships during Cobra Warrior 24-2
    Fueling partnerships during Cobra Warrior 24-2
    Fueling partnerships during Cobra Warrior 24-2
    Fueling partnerships during Cobra Warrior 24-2
    Fueling partnerships during Cobra Warrior 24-2
    Fueling partnerships during Cobra Warrior 24-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    100th ARW
    Royal Norwegian Air Force
    Cobra Warrior
    ReaDy Culture
    CW24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download