Fueling partnerships during Cobra Warrior 24-2

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Chad Holloway, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator, refuels a Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35 Lightning II during Cobra Warrior 24-2 aerial refueling operations over the North Sea, Sept. 17, 2024. Cobra Warrior is a U.K. Royal Air Force-sponsored exercise designed to help develop the tactical interoperability skills of participating international partners, aircrew, and other supporting elements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)