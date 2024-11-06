U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Chad Holloway, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator, refuels a Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35 Lightning II during Cobra Warrior 24-2 aerial refueling operations over the North Sea, Sept. 17, 2024. Cobra Warrior is a U.K. Royal Air Force-sponsored exercise designed to help develop the tactical interoperability skills of participating international partners, aircrew, and other supporting elements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 08:36
|Photo ID:
|8742290
|VIRIN:
|240917-F-XA271-1187
|Resolution:
|6706x4471
|Size:
|9.08 MB
|Location:
|NORTH SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fueling partnerships during Cobra Warrior 24-2 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.