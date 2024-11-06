Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fueling partnerships during Cobra Warrior 24-2 [Image 11 of 11]

    Fueling partnerships during Cobra Warrior 24-2

    NORTH SEA

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35 Lightning II receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, during Cobra Warrior 24-2 aerial refueling operations over the North Sea, Sept. 17, 2024. The partnerships created through recurring training events like Cobra Warrior better support the ability to employ a strategic force in theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

    This work, Fueling partnerships during Cobra Warrior 24-2 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    100th ARW
    Royal Norwegian Air Force
    Cobra Warrior
    ReaDy Culture
    CW24

