Fueling partnerships during Cobra Warrior 24-2

A Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35 Lightning II receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, during Cobra Warrior 24-2 aerial refueling operations over the North Sea, Sept. 17, 2024. The partnerships created through recurring training events like Cobra Warrior better support the ability to employ a strategic force in theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)
