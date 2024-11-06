Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomb build at Green Flag [Image 12 of 18]

    Bomb build at Green Flag

    NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jadyn Eisenbrandt 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Munitions systems specialists assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing work hand-in-hand with munitions personnel assigned to Nellis Air Force Base assembling a variety of the MK-82 general purpose bombs during Green Flag at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Nov. 5, 2024. Munitions systems specialists are responsible for the storage, assembly, accounting and transportation of Air Force weapons systems. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Jadyn Eisenbrandt)

    Air National Guard
    AMMO
    Maintenance
    Green Flag West
    MK82

