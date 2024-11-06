Bomb build at Green Flag

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Munitions systems specialists assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing work hand-in-hand with munitions personnel assigned to Nellis Air Force Base assembling a variety of the MK-82 general purpose bombs during Green Flag at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Nov. 5, 2024. Munitions systems specialists are responsible for the storage, assembly, accounting and transportation of Air Force weapons systems. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Jadyn Eisenbrandt)