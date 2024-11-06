1st Theater Sustainment Command Soldiers stage vehicles during joint reception, staging, onward movement and integration for Red Sands, a live fire exercise, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 5, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 04:11
|Photo ID:
|8742028
|VIRIN:
|240905-A-JS629-1024
|Resolution:
|4957x3188
|Size:
|6.97 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Administration and Logistics Operations Center [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Leslye Cuevas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.