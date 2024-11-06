Date Taken: 09.24.2024 Date Posted: 11.07.2024 04:10 Photo ID: 8742027 VIRIN: 240924-A-JS629-1001 Resolution: 3175x4762 Size: 2.41 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Administration and Logistics Operations Center [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Leslye Cuevas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.