U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Vivek Kshetrapal, deputy commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) Operational Command Post (OCP), shakes hands with Capt. Christian McCrary, commander, 1st TSC OCP Headquarters and Headquarter Company, at the Administration and Logistics Operations Center for Red Sands, a live fire exercise, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 24, 2024.