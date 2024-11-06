Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Administration and Logistics Operations Center [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Administration and Logistics Operations Center

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Spc. Leslye Cuevas 

    364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Vivek Kshetrapal, deputy commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) Operational Command Post (OCP), shakes hands with Capt. Christian McCrary, commander, 1st TSC OCP Headquarters and Headquarter Company, at the Administration and Logistics Operations Center for Red Sands, a live fire exercise, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 24, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 04:11
    Photo ID: 8742029
    VIRIN: 240924-A-JS629-1002
    Resolution: 5219x3479
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Administration and Logistics Operations Center [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Leslye Cuevas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Administration and Logistics Operations Center
    Administration and Logistics Operations Center
    Administration and Logistics Operations Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Supply Administration and Operations

    Operations and Exercises

    TAGS

    1st TSC
    364th ESC
    364ESC
    79SSC
    79th TSC
    1TSCPA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download