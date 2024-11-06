IDANG General at Green Flag

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Assistant Adjutant General-Air, Brig. Gen. Shannon “Sinjin” Smith, commander of the Idaho Air National Guard, visits Airmen assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing at Green Flag West, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Nov. 4, 2024. Smith spoke to mulitple Airmen about their experiences at GFW thus far. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jadyn Eisenbrandt)