    IDANG General at Green Flag [Image 2 of 7]

    IDANG General at Green Flag

    NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jadyn Eisenbrandt 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Assistant Adjutant General-Air, Brig. Gen. Shannon “Sinjin” Smith, commander of the Idaho Air National Guard, visits Airmen assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing at Green Flag West, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Nov. 4, 2024. Smith spoke to mulitple Airmen about their experiences at GFW thus far. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jadyn Eisenbrandt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 01:42
    Photo ID: 8741925
    VIRIN: 241104-Z-LB832-1013
    Resolution: 7065x4710
    Size: 19.88 MB
    Location: NEVADA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IDANG General at Green Flag [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jadyn Eisenbrandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Nellis AFB
    Green Flag West
    Idaho Air National Guard

