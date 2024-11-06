Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TAMPA, Fla. (Nov. 06, 2024) Bloom TV’s show host, Gayle Guyardo, interviews Tampa Bay residents, Jordan Garcia, center left, and brother, Jordan Garcia, center right, and Navy Counselor (Recruiter) 1st Class Yaovi Ameto, with Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, far right, during a Military Monday segment recording, Nov. 6, 2024. They were invited on the show in response to a recent article written on the recently enlisted siblings who will both go to boot camp later this month. NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo/released)