Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NTAG Miami Recruits on Bloom TV's "Military Monday" [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NTAG Miami Recruits on Bloom TV's &quot;Military Monday&quot;

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami

    TAMPA, Fla. (Nov. 06, 2024) Navy Counselor (Recruiter) 1st Class Yaovi Ameto, with Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, far right, speaks with Bloom TV show host, Gayle Guyardo, about recently recruited brothers, Jordan Garcia, center left, and Jason Garcia, during the show’s Military Monday segment recording in Tampa, Fla., Nov. 6, 2024. They were invited on the show in response to a recent article written on the siblings who will both go to boot camp later this month. NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 23:32
    Photo ID: 8741815
    VIRIN: 241106-N-RF885-1026
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Miami Recruits on Bloom TV's "Military Monday" [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NTAG Miami Recruits on Bloom TV's &quot;Military Monday&quot;
    NTAG Miami Recruits on Bloom TV's &quot;Military Monday&quot;
    NTAG Miami Recruits on Bloom TV's &quot;Military Monday&quot;
    NTAG Miami Recruits on Bloom TV's &quot;Military Monday&quot;
    NTAG Miami Recruits on Bloom TV's &quot;Military Monday&quot;

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NBC
    RECRUIT
    COMMUNITY OUTREACH
    AMERICASNAVY
    MEDIA APPEARANCE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download