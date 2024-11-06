Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TAMPA, Fla. (Nov. 06, 2024) Navy Counselor (Recruiter) 1st Class Yaovi Ameto, far left, and Chief Navy Counselor (Recruiter) Robert Davis, far right, both with Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, accompany recently enlisted Tampa Bay residents, Jordan Garcia, center left, and brother, Jordan Garcia, center right, to an interview for Bloom TV at the WFLA News Center, Nov. 6, 2024. They were invited on the show in response to a recent article written on the siblings who will both go to boot camp later this month. NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo/released)