USAFA Water Polo vs CBU

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's David Brown attempts to score against CBU during a match at the Academy’s Cadet Natatorium in Colorado Springs, Colo., Nov. 1, 2024. Air Force fell to CBU, 21-13 . (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin R. Pacheco)