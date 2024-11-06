USAFA Water Polo vs CBU

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force blocks an attempt to score by CBU during a match at the Academy’s Cadet Natatorium in Colorado Springs, Colo., Nov. 1, 2024. Air Force fell to CBU, 21-13 . (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin R. Pacheco)
|10.31.2024
|11.06.2024 19:17
|8741430
|241101-F-NU281-1043
|4408x2934
|4.04 MB
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|1
|0
