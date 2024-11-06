Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Water Polo vs CBU [Image 9 of 13]

    USAFA Water Polo vs CBU

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Justin Pacheco      

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Jacob Yi scores against CBU during a match at the Academy’s Cadet Natatorium in Colorado Springs, Colo., Nov. 1, 2024. Air Force fell to CBU, 21-13 . (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 19:17
    Photo ID: 8741436
    VIRIN: 241101-F-NU281-1067
    Resolution: 3220x2143
    Size: 3.73 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    This work, USAFA Water Polo vs CBU [Image 13 of 13], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Academy
    USAFA
    Water Polo

