Warrant Officers Colton Marlow and Edric Guillen prepare to conduct instrument training in a UH-60 Black Hawk simulator during U.S. Army Flight School at Fort Novosel, Ala., Nov. 6, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 17:47
|Photo ID:
|8741253
|VIRIN:
|241106-A-MD562-3556
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UH-60 Black Hawk Flight Simulator [Image 4 of 4], by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.