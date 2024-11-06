Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UH-60 Black Hawk Flight Simulator [Image 1 of 4]

    UH-60 Black Hawk Flight Simulator

    UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Warrant Officer Edric Guillen prepares a UH-60 Black Hawk simulator for flight in low visibility conditions during U.S. Army Flight School at Fort Novosel, Ala., Nov. 6, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 17:49
    Photo ID: 8741251
    VIRIN: 241106-A-MD562-9621
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 5.6 MB
    Location: US
