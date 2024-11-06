Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UH-60 Black Hawk Flight Simulator [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    UH-60 Black Hawk Flight Simulator

    UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Warrant Officers Colton Marlow prepares to conduct instrument training in a UH-60 Black Hawk simulator during U.S. Army Flight School at Fort Novosel, Ala., Nov. 6, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 17:50
    Photo ID: 8741252
    VIRIN: 241106-A-MD562-1157
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 5.28 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UH-60 Black Hawk Flight Simulator [Image 4 of 4], by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    UH-60 Black Hawk Flight Simulator
    UH-60 Black Hawk Flight Simulator
    UH-60 Black Hawk Flight Simulator
    UH-60 Black Hawk Flight Simulator

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download