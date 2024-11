Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Tyler Medford, a Company Commander, instructs recruits during an Incentive Training Session, April 15, 2024, at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May. Company Commanders are the highly trained and motivated Sentinels who dedicate their time, energy, and effort into training the future generation of the U.S. Coast Guard Enlisted workforce. ((Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Schell)