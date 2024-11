Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Kimberly Dechmerowski, a Company Commander, poses for a photo on Mar. 11, 2024, at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, Cape May, NJ. Chief Dechmerowski's wears her uniform items issued at HITRON to inspire her recruit company. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Schell)