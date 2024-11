Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Company Commanders pickup Company Commander School class 02-24, Mar. 18, 2024, at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May. The school staff consists of qualified Company Commanders who demonstrate the highest standards of personal conduct. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Schell)