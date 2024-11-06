Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Representing Marines around the World [Image 10 of 11]

    Representing Marines around the World

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe McAfee 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Noah Cunningham, rifleman, with the Silent Drill Platoon, executes the “rifle inspection” sequence before an Atlanta Falcons football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga., Nov. 3, 2024. During the month of November, the National Football League honors the military with Salute to Service games; the Silent Drill Platoon performed in front of tens of thousands spectators at the Atlanta Falcons versus the Dallas Cowboys. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 10:14
    Photo ID: 8740117
    VIRIN: 241103-M-UM973-1109
    Resolution: 6806x4540
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
    This work, Representing Marines around the World [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Chloe McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    The Commandant's Own
    Marine Barracks Washington
    8th & I
    Oldest Post of the Corps

