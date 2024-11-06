Representing Marines around the World

Marines with the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon execute a drill sequence before an Atlanta Falcons football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga., Nov. 3, 2024. During the month of November, the National Football League honors the military with Salute to Service games; the Silent Drill Platoon performed in front of tens of thousands spectators at the Atlanta Falcons versus the Dallas Cowboys. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)
|11.03.2024
|11.06.2024 10:14
|8740114
|241103-M-UM973-1056
|8192x5464
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
|1
|0
