Representing Marines around the World

Marines with the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon execute the “long line” sequence before an Atlanta Falcons football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga., Nov. 3, 2024. During the month of November, the National Football League honors the military with Salute to Service games; the Silent Drill Platoon performed in front of tens of thousands spectators at the Atlanta Falcons versus the Dallas Cowboys. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)