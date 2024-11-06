Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keris MAREX 24 Opening Ceremony [Image 14 of 19]

    Keris MAREX 24 Opening Ceremony

    PULAU SETOKOK, INDONESIA

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Indonesian marines with 10th Marine Infantry Battalion, Indonesian Korps Marinir, stand in formation during the Keris Marine Exercise (MAREX) 2024 Opening Ceremony at Yonif 10 Marinir, Batam, Indonesia, Nov. 6, 2024. Keris MAREX is a bilateral exercise conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps and Korps Marinir Republik Indonesia, or Indonesian Marine Corps, to strengthen relationships as military partners and increase interoperability among participating forces in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I Marine Expeditionary Force executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 07:35
    Photo ID: 8739892
    VIRIN: 241106-M-DC769-1223
    Resolution: 5167x3445
    Size: 8.19 MB
    Location: PULAU SETOKOK, ID
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keris MAREX 24 Opening Ceremony [Image 19 of 19], by Sgt Shaina Jupiter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. and Indonesian Marines Kick Off Third Annual Keris MAREX Training in Batam

    TAGS

    Indonesia
    Marines
    Korps Marinir
    IndoPacific
    Keris MAREX
    MRFSEA

