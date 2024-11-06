Keris MAREX 24 Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm, I Marine Expeditionary Force commanding general, delivers remarks during the Keris Marine Exercise (MAREX) 2024 Opening Ceremony at Yonif 10 Marinir, Batam, Indonesia, Nov. 6, 2024. Keris MAREX is a bilateral exercise conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps and Korps Marinir Republik Indonesia, or Indonesian Marine Corps, to strengthen relationships as military partners and increase interoperability among participating forces in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)