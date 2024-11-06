U.S. and Indonesian Marines Kick Off Third Annual Keris MAREX Training in Batam

Photo By Sgt. Shaina Jupiter | U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Shaina Jupiter | U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Indonesian marines with 10th Marine Infantry Battalion, Indonesian Korps Marinir, stand in formation during the Keris Marine Exercise (MAREX) 2024 Opening Ceremony at Yonif 10 Marinir, Batam, Indonesia, Nov. 6, 2024. Keris MAREX is a bilateral exercise conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps and Korps Marinir Republik Indonesia, or Indonesian Marine Corps, to strengthen relationships as military partners and increase interoperability among participating forces in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I Marine Expeditionary Force executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter) see less | View Image Page

MRF-SEA PRESS RELEASE



BATAM, Indonesia – U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force–Southeast Asia (MRF-SEA), and elements of Korps Marinir Republik Indonesia (KORMAR), began Keris Marine Exercise (MAREX) 2024 today aboard Yonif 10 Marinir, Batam, Indonesia. This year’s iteration of Keris MAREX, taking place from Nov. 6 to 19, marks the exercise’s third year in execution.



Keris MAREX, a bilateral exercise conducted annually by Indonesian and U.S. Marines, aims to enhance military interoperability between forces, foster strong working relationships as Marine partners, and ensure regional stability and security in the Indo-Pacific.



During this year's Keris MAREX, approximately 200 U.S. Marines from MRF-SEA and 360 personnel from the KORMAR’s 10th Marine Infantry Battalion will train side by side, focusing on combined operational planning and coastal defense strategies and tactics.



“Working alongside our KORMAR partners enhances our readiness to address regional security challenges and underscores the strategic advantage of our partnership,” said Col. Stuart Glenn, commanding officer, MRF-SEA. “The interoperability and trust developed through combined planning and realistic training ensure our Marines are well-prepared to respond to any crisis, while fostering regional stability in the Indo-Pacific, united by the shared warrior spirit that bonds our forces.”



While operating in the field, Marines will conduct marksmanship ranges, indirect fire support with mortars, infantry tactics training, and small unmanned aircraft system utilization. Additionally, to increase the survivability of forces, Marines will take part in jungle survival and medical CASEVAC training. Keris MAREX will culminate in a final training event, pitting the combined force of Indonesian and U.S. Marines against a notational enemy attempting to execute an amphibious landing. Utilizing tactics, techniques, and procedures refined during Keris MAREX, the Marines will execute coastal defense operations and further solidify the interoperability of U.S. and Indonesian forces built during the exercise.



“A year ago this month, Secretary of Defense Austin and then-Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto signed a historic Defense Cooperation Arrangement and discussed ways to expand training opportunities, increase educational exchanges, and improve maritime domain awareness,” said U.S. Embassy Spokesperson Jamie Ravetz. “Exercises like Keris MAREX further strengthen our bilateral defense relationship and advance our comprehensive strategic partnership.”



The relationship between the U.S. and Indonesia as partners continues to strengthen, underscoring the importance of continued collaboration between each nation’s Marine Corps. This comprehensive strategic partnership benefits both nations and plays a crucial role in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



-30-



POINT OF CONTACT:

Capt. Mark McDonough

Communication Strategy & Operations Director

Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

+1 (760) 799-4590

mark.mcdonough@usmc.mil