    September KATUSA promotion ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    September KATUSA promotion ceremony

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN 

    1st Signal Brigade

    Republic of Korea Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Signal Brigade as Korean Augmentation to U.S. Army (KATUSA) pose forr a photo on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, September 12, 2024. This photo was taken after a promotion ceremony. (U.S. Army Photo by ROKA Pfc. Sungha Ryoo)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 02:03
    Photo ID: 8739691
    VIRIN: 240912-A-QO916-7675
    Resolution: 9219x6146
    Size: 54.12 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, September KATUSA promotion ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SGT SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

